Philippines ranks 45th in Best Countries list

The Philippines dropped two places to rank 45th out of 89 countries with a score of 25 (out of possible 100) in the latest annual Best Countries rankings by US News & World Report, in collaboration with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The rankings are based on global perceptions which deﬁne countries in terms of a number of qualitative characteristics, which can inﬂuence trade, travel, investment, and national economies.