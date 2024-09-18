Philippines still leads East and Southeast Asia in women’s representation in government

The Philippines ranks 71st among 193 United Nations (UN) member states in the 2024 Women’s Power Index by think tank Council on Foreign Relations. This index measures women’s representation in government, focusing on the numerical presence of women rather than their impact or policy preferences. In a scale ranging from 0 to 100 (where a score of 100 represents women having at least 50% representation in all levels of government), the Philippines achieved a score of 29.8, leading in the region.