World Risk Index 2024: Philippines still the most at-risk country for 16th straight year

The Philippines is the most at-risk country globally for 16 straight years, the latest edition of the World Risk Index (WRI) by the Institute for International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict and Bündnis Entwicklung Hilft (Alliance Development Works) showed. The report covers 193 United Nations member states based on 100 primary indicators and new methodology procedures that link to a country’s exposure to natural disasters and societal capacity to respond. On a scale of 0 (very low risk) to 100 (very high risk), the Philippines’ score worsened to 46.91 from 46.86 a year earlier, the highest among 193 countries in the report. Based on the longitudinal dataset (updated annually), the country has held the most at-risk spot since 2009.