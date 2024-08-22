FAO: Nearly 6 in 100 Filipinos are undernourished

There are 6.9 million undernourished Filipinos between 2021 and 2023, according to The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2024 by the Food and Agriculture Organization. This translated to a prevalence of undernourishment (PoU) of 5.9% — the lowest share since 5.8% in 2019–2021. The country’s PoU during the period was the third highest in Southeast Asia. It is also lower than the 6% and 9.1% regional and global averages, respectively.