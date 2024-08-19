Knight Frank: Manila third highest in first-half logistics rental growth in Asia-Pacific

Manila logged the third-highest year-on-year logistics rental growth at 9.1% in the Asia-Pacific region in the first semester, and a half-year rental growth of 1.7%, according to the latest report by real estate consultancy Knight Frank. Based on the report, strong demand for cold storage facilities in the Philippines has led major industrial developers to expand. Meanwhile, rents for logistics spaces in the region sustained an increase of 2.4% year on year.