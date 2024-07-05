Surfshark: Philippines 6th Most Breached Country in Q1 2024

The Philippines placed 6th out of 250 countries and territories with a total of 7.93 million breached accounts in the ﬁrst three months of the year, latest data from Surfshark’s Data Breach Statistics showed. This was higher by 5,421.7% from the fourth quarter of 2023. Among its peers in the East and Southeast Asian region, the Philippines was the second- most breached country/territory during the period.