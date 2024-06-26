Home Infographics 2024 Arcadis Sustainable Cities Index: Manila remains the least sustainable city in...
2024 Arcadis Sustainable Cities Index: Manila remains the least sustainable city in Southeast Asia
The Philippine capital placed 93rd out of 100 cities in the 2024 edition of the Arcadis Sustainable Cities Index (SCI) by consultancy ﬁrm Arcadis. The index measures the sustainability efforts of cities and their performance across its core pillars of planet, people, proﬁt, and — its newest addition — progress. Among its peers in the East and Southeast Asian region, Manila placed the lowest.