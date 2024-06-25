Home Infographics Philippines further improves in 2024 Fragile States Index
Philippines further improves in 2024 Fragile States Index
The Philippines improved* three spots to 64th out of 179 countries in the 2024 Fragile States Index (FSI) released by the American nonproﬁt organization The Fund for Peace. A higher FSI rank and score indicate greater instability. The country scored 75.1 (the worst is 120), one of the worst performing in the region. However, it was the Philippines’ best placement in 18 years.