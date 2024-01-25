Home Infographics Philippines slips in tobacco industry influence rankings
The Philippines slipped four places to 50th out of 90 countries with a score of 60 (out of a possible 100) in the 2023 edition of the Global Tobacco Industry Interference Index (GTIII) by Global Center for Good Governance in Tobacco Control. The index ranks how governments in each countries are responding to tobacco industry interference and protecting their public health policies from commercial and vested interests. This was the country’s lowest ranking since the index started in 2019.