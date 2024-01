Registered births in 2022 increased by 6.6% year on year to 1,455,393, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed. This is equivalent to a crude birth rate of 13% or 13 births per 1,000. By region, Calabarzon had the highest number of recorded births with 205,265, accounting for 14.1% of the total births in the country. This was followed by National Capital Region (11.8% share) and Central Luzon (11.7%).