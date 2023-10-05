Manila climbs in financial centers list

The Philippine capital rose six places to rank 102nd out of 121 global ﬁnancial centers in the 34th iteration of the biannual Global Financial Centers Index (GFCI). The GFCI provides evaluation of future competitiveness of ﬁnancial centers around the world and serves as a valuable reference for policy and investment decision makers. Manila’s GFCI rating rose 31 points to score 614 from 583 in the previous edition. Meanwhile, in a separate assessment of ﬁnancial technology (ﬁntech), Manila fell 16 places to rank 93rd out of 115 ﬁnancial centers.