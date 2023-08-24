How does the Philippines’ sectoral debt as a share of GDP compare with other emerging markets in Asia?

The Philippines’ total debt inched up by 2.5% to $453.9 billion in the ﬁrst quarter of this year from $442.8 billion in the same period in 2022, latest data from the Global Debt Monitor of the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed. However, sectoral breakdown of the country’s debt and presented as a share of the gross domestic product (GDP) revealed a slowdown across the sectors.