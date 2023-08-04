Philippines improves in 2023 Transparency Index

The Philippines’ ranking jumped to 55th out of 143 countries in 2023 from placing 69th out of 129 in 2021 by the European Research Center for Anticorruption and State-Building’s (ERCAS) latest edition of the Transparency Index (T-Index). The T-Index measures computer-mediated transparency, representing the availability of public data in each country by showing what information governments have committed to sharing (de jure) and how much they actually share (de facto). The country scored 14 (out of 20) in 2023, improving from 11.5 (out of 19) in 2021. This was almost two times higher than the world average of 7.5 and the regional average of 7.9.