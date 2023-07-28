Knight Frank: Manila 4th cheapest prime office occupancy cost in Asia-Pacific in Q2

Occupancy costs* for Manila’s prime ofﬁce spaces amounted to $32.8 per square foot (sq. ft.) a year in the second quarter, according to the latest Asia-Paciﬁc Prime Ofﬁce Rental Index by real estate consultancy ﬁrm Knight Frank. It was the fourth-most affordable ofﬁce space cost among 23 Asia-Paciﬁc markets after Kuala Lumpur ($17.8/sq. ft.), Jakarta ($21.2/sq. ft.), and Phnom Penh ($30.7/sq. ft.).