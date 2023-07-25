Home Infographics How does the severity of humanitarian crisis in the Philippines compare with...
How does the severity of humanitarian crisis in the Philippines compare with other countries?
The Philippines scored 2.5 (out of 5) in the June 2023 iteration of the INFORM (Index for Risk Management) Severity Index and is classiﬁed under “medium” INFORM severity category with a “stable” trend in the past three months. The country’s severity score in the ﬁrst half of the year was driven by the Mindanao conﬂict and Typhoon Paeng (international name: Nalgae), latest data showed. The index is a composite indicator designed to assess the severity of humanitarian crises against a common scale using various data from publicly available sources.