Philippines climbs in 2023 Global Gender Gap Index
The Philippines rose by three notches to place 16th out of 146 countries in the 2023 edition of the Global Gender Gap Report published by the World Economic Forum. In a scale of 0 to 1 (where 1 means full gender equality), the country’s score improved to 0.791 (or 79.1% if converted to percent) compared with the 0.783 in 2022. This was even better than the regional average of 0.688 (or 68.8%) and world average of 0.684 (or 68.4%). Among its peers in East Asia and the Paciﬁc region, the Philippines was the second highest gender equal country after New Zealand.