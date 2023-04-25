Philippines ranks 98th in World Citizenship Report

The Philippines’ overall score dipped to 50.2 out of 100 from 52.1 a year ago in the 2023 edition of CS Global Partners’ World Citizenship Report (WCR). Despite this, the country’s rank moved up three places to 98th out of 188 countries, the fourth lowest in the region. The report assesses the countries across ﬁve motivators of citizenship according to their value to the mass afﬂuent and high-net-worth individuals across the globe.