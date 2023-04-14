Knight Frank: Manila ranks 3rd most affordable office space in Asia-Pacific in Q4

The Philippine capital remained to be the 17th most affordable ofﬁce space out of 82 markets in the fourth quarter report of the Global Occupier Market Dashboard by real estate consultancy ﬁrm Knight Frank. The report compares occupancy costs* for ofﬁce space across the world’s leading real estate markets. Manila’s occupancy costs for ofﬁce space reached $32.56 per square foot (sq. ft.) a year, making it the third most affordable ofﬁce space among 22 Asia-Paciﬁc markets, after Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (7th overall) and Jakarta, Indonesia (15th overall).