Philippines’ progress toward low-carbon future improves

The Philippines garnered an overall score of 4.56 out of possible 10, inching up by 0.19 point from 4.37 recorded in 2022, in the third edition of Green Future Index (GFI) by MIT Technology Review Insights. However, this was below the global average score of 4.79. Despite this, the Philippines’ overall rank rose nine notches to 44th place out of 76 countries in the index.