Philippines 69th most polluted air in the world in 2022

The Philippines’ rank improved ﬁve notches to 69th out of 131 countries and territories in the 2022 edition of the World Air Quality Report by the Swiss air quality technology company IQAir. The country’s air quality — as measured by annual average concentration of PM2.5 — reached 14.9 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m³) in 2022, better than 15.6 μg/m³ previously. However, this was still almost three times higher than the 5 μg/m³ annual average prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO).