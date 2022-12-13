How minimum wages compared across regions in November

This infographic compares the current minimum wages set by the country’s Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board and the inﬂation-adjusted minimum wages as of November, based on latest data by the Philippine Statistics Authority. While the current minimum wages are determined at the regional level to account for factors such as companies’ capacity to pay and costs of living, real wages are obtained after factoring in general price increases (i.e. inﬂation rates). Inﬂation-adjusted wages were 12.5%-19% lower in November than their respective current salaries.