How much does each commodity group contribute to November inflation?

The headline inﬂation climbed to 8% in November from 7.7% in October and 3.7% a year ago, reaching a 14-year high since the 9.1% reading in November 2008 during the global ﬁnancial crisis. The headline ﬁgure is near the higher end of the central bank’s 7.4-8.2% forecast range for November, and marked the eighth straight month that inﬂation breached the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ 2-4% target range for the year. Likewise, inﬂation among the bottom 30% of income households rose to 7.7% from 7.3% in October, and 4.2% in November last year. This infographic shows how much each major commodity contributed to the inﬂation for both groups for November. For all income households, food and non-alcoholic beverages largely contributed with 3.7 percentage points (ppts.), which is followed by the utilities basket with 1.5 ppts. Likewise, in the poor households, food and utilities remained the major contributors with 4.7 ppts., and 1.2 ppts., respectively.