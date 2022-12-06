Manila had second-most affordable office spaces in Asia-Pacific in Q3

The country’s capital ranked 17th most affordable ofﬁce space out of 92 markets in the Global Occupier Market Dashboard by real estate consultancy ﬁrm Knight Frank in the third quarter. The report compares the occupancy costs* for ofﬁce space across the world’s leading real estate markets. Manila’s occupancy costs for ofﬁce space amounted to $30.77 per square foot (sq. ft.) a year, making it the second most affordable ofﬁce space among 22 Asia-Paciﬁc markets, behind Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (5th overall).