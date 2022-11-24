Home Infographics Manila lags in ‘smart’ city rankings
Manila ranked 176th out of 183 cities in the eighth edition of Cities in Motion Index (CIMI) by Spain-based University of Navarra’s IESE Business School. The Philippine capital ranked last among East and Southeast Asian cities included in the list with a CIMI value of 20.87 out of a possible 100. The index ranks countries in terms of their positions in sustainability, fairness, and livability based on nine dimensions.* Manila ranked highest in international proﬁle dimension (101st), and lowest in environment dimension (177th).