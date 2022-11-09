Philippines ranks 12th in 30-economy Sustainable Trade Index

The Philippines placed 12th out of 30 economies with an overall score of 49.5 in the 2022 Sustainable Trade Index (STI) developed by Asia-based philanthropic organization Hinrich Foundation in partnership with academic institution Institute for Management Development (IMD). The STI measures the capacity of economies to participate in international trade in a manner that supports the long-term domestic and global goals of economic growth, environmental protection, and better social equity. Among its peers in the Asia-Paciﬁc region, the Philippines ranked 6th. It placed 5th overall in the environmental pillar with a score of 85, 17th in societal pillar (34.8), and 19th in the economic pillar (41.2).