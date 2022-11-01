Manila 3rd most affordable office occupancy cost in Asia-Pacific in Q2

The country’s capital ranked 17th out of 90 markets in the Global Occupier Market Dashboard by real estate consultancy ﬁrm Knight Frank in the second quarter. The report compares the occupancy costs* for ofﬁce space across the world’s leading real estate markets. Manila’s occupancy costs for ofﬁce space amounted to $32.83 per square foot (sq. ft.) a year, making it the third most affordable ofﬁce space among 23 Asia-Paciﬁc markets, after Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (8th) and Jakarta, Indonesia (16th).