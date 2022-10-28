Philippines 23rd most affected globally by data breaches in Q3

The Philippines ranked 23rd out of 250 territories with a total of 523,684 leaked accounts in the third quarter, according to the latest data breach statistics produced by virtual private network service provider Surfshark. The number of leaked accounts in the third quarter surged 3.4 times from 152,765 record in the second quarter. The country’s data breaches in July-September period translated to ﬁve leaked accounts for every 1,000 Filipinos. It was also the fourth highest in the region, after Indonesia (3rd overall), China (6th), and Taiwan (8th).