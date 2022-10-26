Philippines’ internet freedom ‘partly free’

The Philippines scored 65 out of 100, where 100 means a country is free, and gaining a “Partly Free” status in the 12th edition of Freedom on the Net report by nonproﬁt organization Freedom House. The study assesses human rights through internet freedom in 70 countries whether they are considered Free, Partly Free, or Not Free. The Philippines performed better than other countries in select East and Southeast Asia region, only below of Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.