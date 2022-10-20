Philippines falls in UN’s E-Government Development Index

The Philippines dropped 12 places to 89th out of 193 United Nations (UN) member states in the E-Government Development Index (EGDI) 2022 of the latest E-Government Survey, released biennially by the agency’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs. The index measures the readiness and capacity of national institutions to use information and communications technologies (ICTs) to deliver public services. With an index score of 0.6523 out of possible high score of 1, the Philippines beat the global average score of 0.6102 and performed slightly better than the 0.6493 Asian average. Among its counterparts in the region, it placed higher than Cambodia (127th), Myanmar (134th), Timor-Leste (147th), Laos (159th), and North Korea (180th).