Philippines ranks 46th out of 85 in ‘best countries’ list

The Philippines placed 46th out of 85 countries with an overall score of 23.1 out of possible 100 in the latest annual Best Countries report by Washington, D.C.-based digital media company U.S. News and World Report. The rankings are based on how global perceptions deﬁne countries in terms of a number of qualitative characteristics — impressions that have the potential to drive trade, travel, and investment, and directly affect national economies. The more a country was perceived to exemplify a certain characteristic in relation to the average, the higher that country’s attribute score. In the East and Southeast Asia region, the Philippines placed ahead of Vietnam (47th), Cambodia (63rd), and Myanmar (76th).