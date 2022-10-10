How much does each commodity group contribute to September inflation?

The headline inﬂation rose to 6.9% in September, the highest in more than 13 years or since the 7.2% posted in February 2009. The latest print showed inﬂation higher than the 6.3% in August and 4.2% in September 2021. It settled within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) 6.6-7.4% forecast range for the month, but it marked the sixth straight month inﬂation fell outside BSP’s 2-4% target this year. This infographic shows how much each major commodity contributed to the inﬂation for both groups in September. For all income households, food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed the most with 2.8 percentage points (ppts), followed by both the utilities and transport items with 1.5 ppts each. Similarly in the poor households, food and non-alcoholic beverages remained the major contributor with 3.7 ppts, followed by utilities with 1.2 ppts.