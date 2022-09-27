Philippines improves in Social Progress Index ranking

The Philippines improved four places to rank 81st out of 169 countries and scored 67.46 out of 100 in the latest edition of the annual Social Progress Index by American nonproﬁt organization Social Progress Imperative. The index measures non-economic dimensions of social performances across the globe with transparent and actionable data using 12 components and 60 indicators which are classiﬁed into: basic human needs, foundations of well-being, and opportunity.