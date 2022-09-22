Philippines improves in food security rankings

The Philippines improved two spots to place 67th out of 113 countries in the latest iteration of the Global Food Security Index (GFSI) developed by UK-based Economist Impact with support from US-based Corteva Agriscience. However, its overall score slipped year on year by 0.3 point to 59.3 out of possible 100, placing it 13th out of the 23 countries in the Asia-Paciﬁc region. The score was below the regional average of 63.4 as well as the global average of 62.2. The GFSI evaluates food security in countries based on four pillars: affordability, availability, quality and safety, and sustainability and adaptation. The Philippines scored highest in affordability with 71.5. This was followed by quality and safety (65.3), availability (55.2) and sustainability and adaptation (41.8).