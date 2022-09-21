Philippines drops in property rights list

The Philippines slipped a notch to place 83rd out of 129 countries in the latest International Property Rights Index (IPRI), produced annually by Washington, D.C.-based think tank Property Rights Alliance. The index measures the intellectual and property rights of the countries based on three components: legal and political environment; physical property rights; and intellectual property rights. With an overall score of 4.495 out of 10, the Philippines was the lowest among its peers in the East and Southeast Asia and below the world’s average of 5.191.