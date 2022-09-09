How many days a Filipino needs to work to buy the latest iPhone

An average Filipino worker needs to work for 90.9 days — assuming that all the money earned is saved — to buy the latest iPhone 14 Pro, according to the latest iPhone Index by research ﬁrm Picodi.com. Out of 46 countries included in the index, the Philippines ranked second highest working days needed to afford the new iPhone after Turkey’s 146.7 days. The base model of the iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB) was priced at P70,990, while the average net wage in the country was estimated at P16,401.