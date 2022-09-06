Philippines’ Q1 export performance lags in east and southeast asia

The Philippines’ export performance was one of the laggards in the region after its index score slipped to 0.51 in the ﬁrst quarter of the year from 0.56 in the previous quarter, the latest Global Trade Report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development showed. Export performance is a composite indicator which include growth rates, performance vs. peers, and competitiveness in major and dynamic markets. A higher score means better export performance. Meanwhile, the country’s export volatility, which tracks export performance within the last six months to identify volatility patterns, improved to 0.06 in the ﬁrst quarter from 0.08 in the preceding quarter. A higher score implies greater export vulnerability.