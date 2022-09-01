Home Infographics Philippines continued to be among top remittance recipients in 2021
The Philippines’ migrant remittance inﬂows amounted to $36.69 billion in 2021, the fourth largest after India, China, and Mexico, based on latest estimates from the Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development (KNOMAD). This translated to 9.3% of the Philippine gross domestic product (GDP), relatively small compared with those economies receiving smaller amounts but are more reliant on remittances as their source of income.