How the Philippines’ manufacturing value stack up with its neighbors

This infographic shows the manufacturing sector’s value added as a share of the gross domestic product (GDP) of select East and Southeast Asian economies. It looks at the sector’s value added or the net output after adding up all outputs and subtracting intermediate inputs. The Philippines’ manufacturing value added as share of GDP has been gradually declining since 2000s. It reached 17.6% in 2021, a tad lower than 17.7% in 2020. The country’s manufacturing value added was also lower than East Asia and the Paciﬁc’s 24.6% share last year but a bit higher than the world’s 17%.