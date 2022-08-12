Philippines places 63rd in M&A Attractiveness Index

The Philippines slipped a spot to 63rd out of 148 countries in the 2021 edition of the M&A Attractiveness Index by Mergers and Acquisitions Research Center (MARC) at the Bayes Business School in London. The index ranks countries on their capacity to attract and sustain mergers and acquisitions activity based on six factor groups.* The Philippines placed the ﬁfth least attractive in M&A activity in the East and Southeast Asia region with an overall score of 48%, ahead only of Brunei (72nd overall), Mongolia (86th), Cambodia (107th), and Laos (110th). It received the highest ranked score in the economic and ﬁnancial factor group with 73%, while scoring lowest in regulatory and political factor with 30%.