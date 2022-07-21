Home Infographics How travel-friendly is the Philippine passport?
A Philippine passport holder can travel to 67 visa-free or visa-on-arrival locations out of 227 possible travel destinations. With this, it moved up three spots to 80th out of 199 passports in the third quarter release of the Henley Passport Index, which ranks passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without prior visa. The Philippine passport tied with Cape Verde Islands and Uganda.