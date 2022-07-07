How much does each commodity group contribute to June inflation?

The headline inﬂation soared to 6.1% in June, the highest in more than three years, faster than 5.4% in May and 3.7% in June 2021. The headline ﬁgure settled within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ 5.7%-6.5% forecast range for the month. It was also the third straight month that inﬂation went above the central bank’s 2%-4% target range. Inﬂation among the bottom 30% of income households increased to 5% in June from 4.3% in May. This infographic showed how much each major commodities contributed to the inﬂation for both groups for the month of June. For all income households, food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed the most with 2.3 percentage points (ppts), followed by the transport basket with 1.6 percentage points (ppts). Similarly in the poor households, food and non-alcoholic beverages remained the major contributor with 2.9 ppts, followed by utilities with 0.9 ppt.

