INDIAN car rental company Zoomcar announced on Tuesday that it would soon enter the Philippine market.

Zoomcar “will soon be launching” its operations in the Philippines, the company said in an e-mailed statement.

The India-based company has appointed Gene Angelo P. Ferrer as vice-president and country head for the Philippines.

“Against the backdrop of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019), there are a lot of inherent tailwinds, which is really helping us capture more of the consumer mindset and gain market share. People want to get out and travel and they want to be social again,” Zoomcar Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Greg Moran said.

“The Philippines has low levels of vehicle ownership but large, upwardly mobile populations, and it’s the perfect opportunity for us to leverage because there’s simply no vehicle accessibility and affordability is a huge constraint,” he added.

The Philippines, according to the company, would serve as a model for its future expansion into other Southeast Asian countries.

Zoomcar was launched in India in 2013. The platform allows users to rent cars by the hour, day, week, or month.

“What I am most looking forward to is to see how Zoomcar can uplift the Filipino people through our proposition of establishing a secondary income stream without sacrificing their existing day jobs,” Mr. Ferrer said. — Arjay L. Balinbin