‘In stories, we will find solutions,’ says advertising exec

By Mariel Alison L. Aguinaldo

Industries can draw solutions from people’s stories during this pandemic, according to leaders in the advertising industry.

“In stories, we will find solutions. That’s why it’s very important for us to hear stories from all over the world—because there are lots of different ways, different points of view, of attacking a problem,” said Rey Tiempo, chief creative officer of advertising agency VMLY&R, during the media launch of CreativeFest NOW!, a virtual conference for the advertising industry, on October 21.

People have adapted creatively to the pandemic, said Melvin Mangada, chief creative officer and managing partner of advertising agency TBWA\Santiago Mangada Puno, who cited alternative livelihood options such as cooking and podcasting, and even bartering food items and clothing within communities.

Mr. Mangada noted, too, how quickly digital solutions such as e-commerce and cashless transactions were adopted. “If people are changing their ways, I don’t see why industries, such as ours, shouldn’t,” he said.

For the past months, advertisements and marketing efforts have been portraying this new reality and offering messages of hope, not only to uplift people’s spirits but also to help restore their confidence in the economy.

Globe MyBusiness’ “Saludo SME’s” campaign, for instance, showed how small and medium businesses (SMEs) reopened amid the pandemic. “There’s this collective rebounding of small businesses, fostering and sharing success, and having that local community spirit,” Golda Roldan, chief executive officer of advertising agency Wunderman Thompson.

Mr. Tiempo lauded how McDonald’s Philippines opened their restaurants’ party areas to teachers who needed a space to conduct their virtual lessons, while also providing free Wi-Fi and coffee. He also praised the United Kingdom’s “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme, wherein the government sponsored 50% of the cost of a dine-in patron’s meal to help out cafes and pubs that were crippled by COVID-19.

Local agency folks launched Aidvertising, a fundraising effort for day-wage-earning production staff, such as drivers and utility assistants. Companies have been reevaluating their budgets for a balance of advertising and corporate social responsibility.

“At the very beginning of this [pandemic], we had some advertisers pulling out their budgets completely from advertising, and now that some time has passed, I think people are saying, ‘Okay, how do we put money into doing good while we also do well for our brand?’ The two don’t have to be separate,” said David Guerrero, creative chairman of advertising agency BBDO Guerrero.