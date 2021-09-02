THE BUREAU of Immigration warned foreigners against paying for supposed entry permits being offered online, saying it does not provide such service.

“There is no such service. We believe that these scammers prey on the people they see on Facebook,” Immigration Commissioner Jaime H. Morente said in a news release on Thursday.

Mr. Morente said one of the victims reported being asked to contact an immigration officer to ensure smooth entry to the country in exchange for money. The alleged officer is not an employee of the bureau based on records.

“It is disconcerting to know that there are still those who can take advantage of the vulnerable even during a pandemic,” Mr. Morente said.

Apart from Philippine nationals, only foreign spouses and children of Filipinos, foreign parents of Filipino minors, and foreigners holding immigrant and non-immigrant visas are currently allowed to enter the country.

Foreigners with tourist visas must first obtain entry exemption documents from Philippine posts abroad to enter the country.

A travel ban is also in effect until Sept. 5 for passengers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia from Sept. 1 to 5. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago