Images of top tourist destinations in the Philippines will be included as wallpaper and home screen options for Huawei devices, after the Chinese tech giant signed a partnership with the Tourism department.

The department will contribute images of tourist spots to the Huawei Themes application. The app homepage displays a “Pinoy favorites” category and will also feature themes created by local artists.

“The popular tourist destinations in the Philippines such as beaches, islands, heritage towns, and deep seas will be featured in the app,” Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. said in a press release on Friday.

The Tourism department will also offer domestic tourism vouchers for hotels, attractions and tours to app users.

“Our strategy for the safe and gradual reopening of tourism in the Philippines will be greatly supported by this digital content partnership as it will offer Huawei users anywhere in the world with glimpses of our country’s beautiful destinations and allow them to customize their mobile devices with images of our tourism offerings,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

The app reached over 1.8 billion total themes downloads in 2020, Huawei said. — Jenina P. Ibañez