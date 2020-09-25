Iloilo City returns to stricter quarantine until Oct. 9

ILOILO CITY has been placed under a stricter quarantine level from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9 due to the spike in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in recent days that mostly local transmissions.

The COVID-19 national inter-agency task force issued the directive late Thursday following an “appeal of the local government unit.”

Earlier on Thursday, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas already released an executive order for stricter protocols while awaiting the official declaration from the national task force.

With the MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine) level, restrictions include a total liquor ban, curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., no social gatherings, and no operations for such businesses as gyms and salons.

Public transportation will continue to operate with prescribed health measures.

Several barangays, where there are clustering of COVID-19 cases, have also been placed under total lockdown. — Gillian M. Cortez









