Iloilo City prepares to bid out infra projects for this year

CONSTRUCTION OF several buildings and the rehabilitation of public markets and plazas are among the top priorities of the Iloilo City government this year and bidding for the projects are already being prepared, according to Mayor Jerry P. Treñas. Among these are the P400 million multi-level legislative and parking building beside the city hall, the P38-million Iloilo City Action and Response Center (ICARE) command center, and a mid-rise condominium for city government employees. “The infrastructure projects that were approved last year will be our priorities. Our legislative building and command center, they already have a funding,” he said. Bidding for the legislative building is scheduled on February 22, while that for the command center is March. “I already instructed the City Engineer’s Office to give me the schedule so that we can set the timeline,” he said. For the rehabilitation projects, the mayor said P5 million has been allocated for the Central Market, P11 million for the Iloilo Terminal Market, and P5 million for the La Paz Plaza. On Monday, he also announced that a mid-rise condominium will be constructed in Jaro district to address the housing needs of regular employees. “We will prioritize the employees who have no houses,” Mr. Treñas said in an interview. The Iloilo City Urban Poor Affairs Office (ICUPAO) is already finalizing the guidelines for the condominium, which will have 120 units. “ICUPAO head Roy Firmeza will be coming up with the guidelines so that everyone will have equal chances,” he said. The city government already has an P88 million fund for the building. — Emme Rose S. Santiagudo