IATF-EID to meet to create ‘New Normal’ rules

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) will be formulating guidelines for the so-called New Normal as the Philippines is slowly transitioning from stricter lockdown conditions to a gradual reopening of the economy.

In a statement, IATF-EID Spokesperson Harry L. Roque said a meeting is expected soon to create policies for the post-community quarantine. Widespread lockdowns have been imposed since March due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“(T)he IATF directed its sub-Technical Working Groups on Data Analytics and Anticipatory and Forward Planning to convene a meeting to formulate unified recommendations concerning guidelines applicable to areas that may eventually be placed under the New Normal,” he said.

Based on the IATF-EID’s omnibus guidelines issued last May, areas with no community quarantine in place are considered to be under the “New Normal.”

Mr. Roque said the meeting will be composed of “the Department of Health Technical Advisory Group, the Health Care Professionals’ Alliance Against COVID-19 as well as economic experts to balance health and economy.”

Earlier this week, National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito G. Galvez Jr. said the government’s National Action Plan is in its third phase, which focuses on risk management as the country slowly learns to live with the virus until a COVID-19 vaccine is produced.

Mr. Roque said the proposed New Normal guidelines will be in line with the third phase of the National Action Plan.