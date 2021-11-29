For many of us in 2020, the year of the pandemic has begotten new work practices as we adjusted to remote work. From how we’ve collaborated to how we’ve conducted meetings, COVID-19 has made us learn to adapt. And adapt we have. The pandemic has shown that it’s possible to get work done outside the office, five days a week, thanks to technology. And it has shifted the global mindset about how and where work gets done.

In many studies on work arrangements over the past year, the flexibility of working from home has consistently ranked highly among those surveyed. As companies navigate the future of the workplace, hybrid work – a blend of on-site and remote work – is expected to replace remote work as the new status quo.

Going hybrid: A global shift

Yet, the shift to hybrid has been happening even before the pandemic, with three in five businesses already operating on a partially remote work arrangement. Globally, major organizations such as Twitter, Reddit, DropBox, Viacom, Facebook, Shopify, and PayPal are already introducing some form of flexible work arrangement. And small medium businesses are doing the same.

Adopting a hybrid work model is more than a logistics shuffle. It’s closely intertwined with an agile working strategy, which involves a mindset shift to pave the way for how we’ll work in the future. In this respect, being small and nimble enables SMBs to swivel the company in this new direction. Plus, smaller teams make it easier for leaders to communicate new work policies, ensure seamless workflows, and keep teams connected and tight-knit.

Provide a remote-friendly digital infrastructure

If your teams are going to spend work hours outside the office, they’ll need hardware and software that’s remote-friendly so they can work efficiently from anywhere. Powerful laptops that are thin and light are a must, as well as fast Wi-Fi connectivity and high-resolution displays (especially for those working from home). Companies should also consider providing hardware with features such as AI noise cancelling microphone, extensive connectivity, and ergonomically designed hardware.

Good IT management is just as crucial in the age of hybrid work. An increasingly dynamic and dispersed workforce increases digital footprint and the exposure to data breaches and phishing attacks. However, with a robust cyber security defense comprising biometrics security, anti-virus software and hardware protection, SMBs can protect their digital data and other company assets.

Rethink workplace policy and culture

Going hybrid is a new way of working that calls for new work policies and new work traditions.

Like all companies embracing hybrid work, SMBs need to put their employees’ well-being at the front and center. While hybrid work has its pluses, SMBs should be aware of the tendency of burn out and feeling disconnected, among other psychological factors.

With less face time, keeping people connected and building camaraderie are just as important. Use communication tools like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom for more than just business. Organize virtual townhalls, team lunches, and create online channels for fun, non-work discussions to keep company culture alive. The pandemic may have dealt a blow leaving many SMBs edgy, nervous, and uncertain of the future. But innovating now with the new way of work is how SMBs can pick themselves up, dust themselves off, and gear up for what’s ahead.

Recommended products for hybrid working

With an ultralight under a kilogram chassis, ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9400 is set for serious travel with an amazing 13-hour battery life and is engineered with many cutting-edge technologies to improve your on-the-go work efficiency. These include an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, two-way AI noise-cancelation and dual-SSD RAID support, ASUS NumberPad 2.0. It’s also packed with features to protect your privacy and business data, including a built-in fingerprint sensor and TPM 2.0 chip

ASUS Chromebook C436 features a 360° flippable design and a precision-crafted magnesium-alloy chassis for ultimate flexibility. It features 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, a Harman Kardon-certified quad-speaker audio system, ultrafast Wi-Fi 6, and a fingerprint sensor for a password free login — all to empower employees with the tools needed to get the job done efficiently and effectively, from anywhere.

ASUS ExpertCenter D700TC is powered by cutting-edge 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor fast DDR4 memory making your business tasks light work. Featuring wide range of I/O ports to connect to a wide range of business peripherals are also included with ASUS ExpertCenter desktops. It also passes the US MIL-STD 810H military-grade toughness ensuring workplace accidents won’t jeopardize your precious data.

ASUS is dedicated to solving the unique challenges faced by everyone. To discuss how ASUS can help move your business forward when it comes to technology solutions, visit www.asus.com/ph/Business/ and ASUS For Business Facebook Page.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.