Hungary, PHL to hold first joint economic meeting in early 2019

DAVAO CITY — The governments of Hungary and the Philippines will hold the first meeting of their Joint Economic Committee (JEC) in the first half of 2019, according to Hungarian Deputy Chief of Mission David Ambrus.

Mr. Ambrus, who was recently in Davao for the opening of an Honorary Consulate in this city, said the JEC was established through the bilateral Agreement on Economic Cooperation (AEC) signed on March 28, 2017 and ratified by both sides.

Mindanao Honorary Consul Mary Ann M. Montemayor said the Davao office indicates the southern island’s role in the economic cooperation of both countries.

“It is our ardent hope that Davao could provide valuable opportunities in deepening the economic engagement of Hungary in the country and develop a mutually rewarding partnership,” she said during the formal opening of the consulate.

Ms. Montemayor, a businesswoman from the food and indigenous crafts industries, said tourism will be one of the focus areas for cooperation.

“As a tourism practitioner, I take great joy in reporting to Ambassador Jozsef (Bencze). We look forward to exciting times in strengthening ties, facilitating trade, investment and goodwill between Hungary and Mindanao,” she said.

One group of around 40 from Davao will be visiting Hungary in April. Another group is being organized for October.

“As Davaoeños explore the charm of Hungary, we hope that a reciprocal visit could likewise be received by our city,” said Ms. Montemayor, president and general manager of Villa Margarita Catering Services and president and chief executive officer of Davao Ecocrafts Association.

She also serves as the Mindanao coordinator for the GO Negosyo program. — Maya M. Padillo